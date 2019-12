Richard Louis Schroeder

Richard Louis Schroeder, 92, of Glen Carbon, formerly of St. Louis, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his home.

In celebration of his life, funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, with Father Joseph Havrilka officiating. Richard will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, with full military rites conducted by the U.S. Army.