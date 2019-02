Richard R. Opel, 72, of Granite City, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

In celebration of Richard’s life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, with a service at 7 p.m., with Pastor Larry Lacefield officiating, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.