Richard R. Sanders

Richard R. Sanders, 80, of Godfrey, passed away at 8:08 p.m. Monday, August 20, 2018, at his home with his family by his side.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m. followed by a celebratory service at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13, at Upper Alton Baptist Church.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.