Richard Raymond Cox

Richard Raymond Cox, 81, went home to be with the Lord at his home surrounded by family on Friday, September 4, 2020.

A memorial service will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home located at 1313 W. Delmar Ave., Godfrey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on September 10 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, with Fr. John Luong, OMV, officiating. A graveside service will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.