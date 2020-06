Richard Rook

Richard Rook, 89, of Alton, died at 6:12 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his daughter’s home in House Springs, Mo.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.