Richard Lee "Dick" Settles, 73, of Wood River, passed away 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Parkwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Maryland Heights, Mo.

A funeral service will be held and streamed live on Facebook/Marks Mortuary at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.