Richard Thomas Walker

Richard Thomas Walker, 78, of Bridgeton, Mo., died at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until noon Monday, February 24, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, followed by a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.