Rickey H. Bettis

Rickey H. Bettis, 65, of Mitchell, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Central Christian Church in Granite City.

Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.