Rickey Huffman

Rickey Huffman, 68, of Sorento, Ill., passed away at 4:39 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

The family will receive guests from 3 p.m. until ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Lifeline Fellowship, 702 N. Main St. in Sorento, with Pastor Troy Huffman officiating.

Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento has been entrusted with ceremonies.