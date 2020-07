Ricky Allen Glisson Sr.

Ricky Allen Glisson Sr., 65, of Alton, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Grafton.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with the Rev. Tom Foster officiating.