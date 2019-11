Ricky Wayne Smelser Sr.

Ricky Wayne Smelser Sr., 57, of Granite City, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at his home.

Memorial visitation will be 2 p.m. until memorial service at 4 p.m. Thursday, November 14, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.