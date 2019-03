Rita A. Morris

Rita A. Morris, 82, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at The Fountains in Granite City.

In celebration of Rita’s life, a memorial service will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31, with Pastor Lisa Guilliams officiating at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2542 E. 25th St. in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.