Rita Edna Pellazari

Rita Edna Pellazari, 78, of Granite City, passed away at 6:24 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at noon Monday, February 11, at Freedom Worship Center. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.