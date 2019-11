Rita M. Hecker

Rita M. Hecker, 86, of Bethalto, passed away at 7:48 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Integrity Healthcare in Godfrey, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.