Robert “Bob” Abraham Meszaros Sr.

Robert “Bob” Abraham Meszaros Sr., age 72, of Granite City, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home.

Bob deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time, a private visitation and funeral were Monday, May 11, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.