Robert “Bob” F. Levy, 84, of Bethalto, went to be with the Lord at 5:05 a.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Integrity in Alton.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 30, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 31, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Terry Mckenzie officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Bethalto, with military rites being performed by Alton VFW Post 13.