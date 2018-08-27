Robert “Bob” L. Milankovic

Robert “Bob” L. Milankovic, 78, of Edwardsville, passed away Friday, August 24, 2018, peacefully at his place of business doing what he loved, working on his vintage 1951 Chevy.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 30, and 11 a.m. until noon Friday, August 31, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, services will follow at noon Friday, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.