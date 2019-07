Robert “Bob” Lee Lowrance Jr.

Robert “Bob” Lee Lowrance Jr., of Holiday Shores, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the age of 62 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Pastor Phil Schneider will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.