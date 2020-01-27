Robert “Bob” McCord, 80, of Godfrey, died at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
