Robert “Bob” Peter Parres

Robert “Bob” Peter Parres, 59, of Troy, Ill., formerly of Ellisville, Mo., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 20, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21, with Father Steve Janoski officiating. Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery in Troy, Ill.