Robert “Bob” Rainer

Robert “Bob” Rainer, 78, of St. Charles, Mo., longtime resident of Granite City, passed away peacefully with family Thursday, August, 22, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Bob’s life, visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, at the funeral home with Pastor Jared Corzine officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.