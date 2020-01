Robert “Bob” Smith

Robert “Bob” Smith, 81, of Godfrey, passed away at 3:58 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, surrounded by family.

In accordance with his wishes, his remains are to be cremated and laid to rest at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. No formal services are to be held. There will be a Celebration of Life luncheon from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at the St. John United Church of Christ, 228 N. Sixth St. in Wood River.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.