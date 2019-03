Robert “Rocky” Snyder

Robert “Rocky” Snyder, 77, of Bethalto, passed away at 5:01 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.