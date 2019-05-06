Robert “Whitey” Hamilton

Robert “Whitey” Hamilton, 94, passed away at 10:03 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home in Fosterburg surrounded by his loving family, under the care of BJC Hospice.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Fr. Jeremy Paulin, OMV, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton with full military rites by Alton VFW Post 1308.