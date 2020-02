Robert A. Husmann

Robert A. Husmann, age 89, of Godfrey, passed away February 21, 2020, surrounded by family.

A graveside service for family only will be Saturday, February 29, at Valhalla Memorial Park, with Pastor Jacob Schultz officiating. A reception will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day at Asbury Village for all others.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home and Crematory in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.