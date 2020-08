Robert A. Rouland

Robert A. Rouland, age 96, of Granite City, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City.

In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held on Monday, August 17, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.