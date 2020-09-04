Robert Alfred "Bob" Hand
Robert Alfred "Bob" Hand, 76, of Largo, Fla., died August 24, 2020.
A celebration of life will be Sept. 20 for family and friends in Godfrey area.
Sunset Point Funeral Home in Clearwater, Fla., is handling arrangements.
