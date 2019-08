Robert Allen “Bob” Hand

Robert Allen “Bob” Hand, 62, of Hollywood, Fla., passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. until funeral services at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2019, at The River Church, 3401 Fosterburg Road in Alton. Pastor Duane Vancil will officiate.

Pitchford Funeral Home is handling arrangements.