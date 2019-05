Robert (Bob) Charles Hale

Robert (Bob) Charles Hale, 66, of Wood River, departed this life Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Wood River.

A visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton. Visitation will continue from 2 p.m. until funeral services at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at McSpadden Funeral Home in Van Buren, Mo., followed by burial at Gresham Cemetery in Carter County, Mo.