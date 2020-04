Robert (Bob) E. Beneze

Robert (Bob) E. Beneze, 65, of Brighton, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at his home.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of Bob’s life will be thrown by his family at a time that is safe.