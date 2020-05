Robert (Bob) Hobson

On May 19, 2020, Robert (Bob) Hobson, age 79, departed this world and joined his wife, Carla (Barber) Hobson, and daughter, Donna Bugger, in heaven.

Due to the current pandemic, memorial services are being postponed. Until a time when we can gather to honor Bob, we encourage all to celebrate him in your own way. His family hopes to share more information soon.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.