Robert (Bob) Lamoin Campbell

Robert (Bob) Lamoin Campbell, 90, of Rosewood Heights, passed peacefully from this life at 5:48 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, at Delhi Baptist Church in Jerseyville. Masks are requested to be worn by all visitors and social distancing requirements will be followed.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.