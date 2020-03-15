Robert (Bob) Marvin Davis, 78, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
Robert (Bob) Marvin Davis, 78, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018