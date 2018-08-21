Robert Curtis Nelson

Robert Curtis Nelson, 94, of Glen Carbon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at his home.

Robert was born June 25, 1924, in East St. Louis to Curtis and Lucille (Moon) Nelson. He married Diane Ficke on November 16, 1968, in Granite City. She survives and resides in Glen Carbon.

Also surviving are his children, Robert C. Nelson Jr. (Katie K.) of Mascoutah, Judith Nelson of Collinsville, David C. Nelson (Rebecca) of St. Louis, and Lauren E. Beach (Ronald Jr.) of Troy; 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth Peterson (Yohm), Robert C. Nelson III (Lindsey), Reed Nelson ( Katie), Dane Nelson, Zoe Nelson, Jack Nelson, Hannah Nelson, Caroline Nelson, Ronnie Beach, Sydney Beach, and Luke Beach; four great-grandchildren, Henry Peterson, Cora Peterson, Robert C. Nelson IV, and Wells Nelson; and one brother, Jesse Donald Nelson of Fairview Heights.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara R. Cashion.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1943-1946 as a gunner’s mate. He earned his Master’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Illinois, pursued a PhD from Saint Louis University, and completed his undergraduate degree from McKendree College with summa cum laude honors. He taught high school and college math for 30 years at Granite City High School, Bland (Mo.) High School, University of Missouri at St. Louis, and the Mark Twain Summer Institute, Clayton, Mo. He owned and operated several successful businesses throughout his life.

Robert was a member of Eden Church in Edwardsville. As a man, he valued family, the pursuit of learning, and healthy living. He had a lifelong love for boating, water skiing, and weightlifting. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations may be made to Eden Church, Heartland Hospice or Purple Heart Project. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at herrfuneral.com.

A visitation for Robert will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018, at Eden Church, 903 N. Second St. in Edwardsville. Pastor John Roberts will officiate. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Glen Carbon.