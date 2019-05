Robert D. “Bob” Ray Jr., 72 of Granite City, passed away surrounded by his family on May 2, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Bob’s life, services will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, with full military rites at the funeral home.