Robert Dale Hansel
Robert Dale Hansel, 84, of Bethalto, died at 3:25 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, with his family by his side.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.
