Robert E. “Bob” Pawlak

Robert E. “Bob” Pawlak, 74, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home with his loving family. He grew up in Fairmont City.

He was born January 25, 1945, at Christian Welfare Hospital in East St. Louis to Henry E. “Bob” and Stefanie (nee Rajkowski) Pawlak.

Robert and Dorothy “Dot” Bacewicz married June 6, 1969, in East St. Louis; they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

He attended Holy Rosary Catholic Grade School; Assumption High School, graduating in 1963, and SIUE with a bachelor degree in education. He served in the U.S. Air Force at Scott AFB during the Vietnam War, being honorably discharged as a SGT in 1973. He taught for the Granite City Community School District No. 9 for 35 years, retiring in 2003. He taught at Nameoki Grade School from 1968-1983 and Frohardt Elementary from 1983-2003. He loved teaching for all of those years. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Granite City; and the Polish National Alliance in Chicago.

He is survived by his wife: Dorothy “Dot” (nee Bacewicz) Pawlak, of Granite City; daughter, Kimberly Pawlak Dodge of Blue Springs, Mo.; two grandsons, Joshua and Jacob Dodge; brother-in-law, Billy O’Dell of Fairmont City; nephews, Billy Joe (Jessica) O’Dell of St. Louis and godson Robert O’Dell of Washington, D.C.; great-niece, Lainey O’Dell; great-nephew, Logan O‘Dell; special family members, goddaughter Tracy Rouch, Richard and Jody Schwarz, Justin, Kaitlyn and Matthew Schwarz, and Becky and Zachary Rouch.

He is preceded in death by both parents and a sister, Stephanie (nee Pawlak) O’Dell.

A special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their care and support; especially our nurse Gina.

Memorials may be sent to his wife for a future tribute to him.

The family will have a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2910 South State Route 157, Edwardsville. Professional services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online information and guestbook may be found at wojstrom.com.