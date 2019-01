Robert E. "Bob" Jackowski, 46, of Saint Jacob, died Thursday, January 3, 2019, at John Cochran VA Medical Center in Saint Louis.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, January 11, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Interment with full military honors by Missouri Military Funeral Honors will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 11, in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.