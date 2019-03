Robert E. Hanks

Robert E. Hanks, 59, of Edwardsville, died at 3:25 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. John Shank officiating. Following services, Robert will be cremated according to his wishes.