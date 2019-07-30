Alton - Robert Earl Colbert Sr., 85, died at 11:12 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Eunice C. Smith Home in Alton. He was born December 31, 1933 inFairmont, West Virginia the son of the late Fred Edward and Lucille(Sweeney) Colbert Sr. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Alton Fraternal Order Eagles Post 254, Wood River Moose Club and the American Legion Post 126. He was a production worker forMcDonald Douglas for many years. On April 8, 1961 in West Alton, MO, he married Judith Ann (LeClaire) and she preceded him in death.Surviving are one daughter, Terry Colbert (Robert Robinette) of Alton and two sons, Mark Colbert of Alton and Robert Colbert Jr. of Alton, one grandchild, James A. Colbert and one sister, Ellen Hall of Richmond,VA. He was preceded in death by brothers, Fred “Jack” E. Colbert Jr and Richard M. Colbert, a sister, Francis A. Frederick. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home inAlton. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 31,2019 at Gent Funeral Home with Fr. Steven Janoski officiating.Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America.Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com