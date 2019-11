Robert Edward “Zak” Zakrzewski

Robert Edward “Zak” Zakrzewski, 66, of Bethalto, passed away at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at home after fighting a 23-month battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.