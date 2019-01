Robert F. (Bob) Pare, 81, of Granite City passed away Monday, January 14, 2019.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, January 17, at Irwin Chapel Funeral Home at 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 18, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, followed by internment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.