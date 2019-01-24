Robert F. (Bob) Pare

Robert F. (Bob) Pare of Granite City passed away on January 14, 2019.

Bob was born on April 20, 1937, in Granite City to Frank and Anne Pare. He graduated from Granite City High School and attended University of Missouri-Rolla and also served in the Army Reserves. Bob retired from Granite City Steel after 35 dedicated years as a utilities dispatcher.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Holy Family Men’s Club, Knights of Columbus No. 1098, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Honor Guard Assembly No. 225, St. Stanislaus Lodge No. 1004 (Polish Hall), Eagles No. 1126, Amvets Post No. 204 and Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees.

Bob was known for his “Special Polish Sausage.” He enjoyed listening to polka music, gardening, travel, weekly breakfast with the guys and volunteering at functions of the groups he loved serving. He will always be remembered for his love and devotion to his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann (Kaleta) Pare, of 56 years, whom he married May 7, 1960 in Madison. He is also survived by two sons, Greg (Christie) Pare of Lubbock, Texas, Jeff Pare of East Alton, and sister Betty J. Duft of Richland Hills, Texas, along with his extended family members and friends.

Visitation was Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Irwin Chapel Funeral Home at 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral mass was Friday, January 18, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, followed by interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials are suggested to Masses, Holy Family Catholic Church or Holy Family School.