Robert H. Batey

Robert H. Batey, 83, of Maryville, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Robert’s life, services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, February 3, at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Walker officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. Monday, February 3, at Riverview Cemetery in Jefferson City, Mo.