Robert H. Coleman Jr.

Robert H. Coleman Jr., 71, of Cisne, formerly of Granite City, passed away at 8:11 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home.

In celebration of his life, friends and family may gather at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates from 12:30 p.m. until graveside services at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10. Military rites will be accorded.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.