Robert H. Schreiber, 84, of Webster Groves, Mo., went peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father at 5:34 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, following a 10-month battle with cancer.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Rev. Daniel Speckhard will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.