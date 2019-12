Robert J. Colter

Robert J. “Bob” Colter, 102, of East Alton, passed away at 2 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Saturday, December 21, at First United Methodist Church in East Alton. Rev. Edward Granadosin will officiate.

