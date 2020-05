Robert Jon Burris

Robert Jon Burris, 83, of Godfrey, died at 6:16 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Evelyn’s House in St. Louis.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Memorials may be made to Hope Rescue.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.