Robert Joseph “Bob” Shipley

Robert Joseph “Bob” Shipley, 62, of Granite City, passed away at 5:13 a.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Bob was born May 23, 1956, in Granite City, a son of the late Robert C. Shipley and Patricia A. (Ryan) Shipley. He married Margaret A. (Schnefke) Shipley, the love of his life, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City, and she survives. Bob was currently serving as the Granite City Township Supervisor with more than 20 years of dedicated service and was also serving on the America’s Port District Board of Commissioners. He had worked for the Metro East Sanitary District as the executive director for 10 years, Secretary of State Department of Motor Vehicles in Granite City and with Metallico TaraCorp for several years. He had served his community as a Granite City Alderman, Precinct Committeeman, Madison County Board Member, Phoenix Crisis Center Board Member and had served on the Southwestern Illinois Flood Protection District Council. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and a member of the Knights of Columbus No. 1098 and Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie No. 1126 in Granite City. Bob enjoyed fishing, eating sweets, playing and coaching football, softball and various other sports and achieved a multisport National Championship of his own. He also enjoyed creating art, painting, drawing, crafts, everything Disney, watching musicals and decorating for his favorite holiday time of Christmas. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren, whom he adored. Bob loved going on adventures and thought nothing of driving hours for dinner at one of his many favorite places. He was a joker and loved making people laugh and had the gift of making everyone feel like they were special. Bob was an extraordinary person with a big heart and will sadly be missed by all who had the opportunity to know and love him. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Lauren Shipley of Granite City; daughters, Beth Shipley and Kari Shipley of Granite City; grandchildren, Peyton and Conner Shipley; mother-in-law, Irene Schnefke of Granite City; brother-in-law, Bill Schnefke of St. Louis; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen and Pat Davis of Granite City; aunts and uncle, Sandy and Larry Richey and Nadine Ryan of Granite City; other extended family and many wonderful friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Michael Shipley; and an uncle, Thomas Ryan.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations may be given to Holy Family Catholic School and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at irwinchapel.com.