Robert Joseph Sedlacek

Robert Joseph Sedlacek, aka “The Tomato Man,” 91, of Glen Carbon, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at University Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, January 13, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of his life, a funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Private family interment will be at a later date at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville.